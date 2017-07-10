Chamber of Commerce urges local business safety

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Zanesville-Muskingum County Chamber of Commerce is encouraging businesses to improve workplace safety, with an added incentive.

Open enrollment has begun for the Safety Council program offered through the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation Division of Safety and Hygiene. For those businesses that enroll, the program offers a rebate on workers’ compensation premiums.

“Not only are they learning the knowledge of safety and wellness for their workplace that they can take back to their employees, but also they are receiving that rebate which is really important for the workers’ compensation costs,” said Ashley Umstott, membership service specialist for the Zanesville-Muskingum County Chamber of Commerce.

The membership fee is $110 per year and criteria must be met to receive the discount.

The state run program is affiliated locally through the chamber. The main purpose of the meetings are to promote workplace safety through education, information and training.

Something Umstott said reaches beyond just the workplace.

“You know, safety is very, very important not only in your workplace but in your everyday life. So, I think that you can always learn about safety and wellness. It’s not only going to help your company and the business, but it’s also going to help you as an individual,” said Umstott.

Safety Council meetings are held once a month. Open enrollment for the program ends on July 21st. For more information or to enroll, contact Ashley Umstott at the Chamber of Commerce at (740) 455-8282.