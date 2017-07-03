Christ’s Table open on Independence Day

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – While many places close for Independence Day, Christ’s Table is opening for lunch.

Lunch will be served from 10:30 A.M. until 12:30 P.M. with a nice Fourth of July themed meal of hot dogs, baked beans, potato salad, fruit, and dessert. Kitchen Manager Tim Collins said about 125 meals will be served for those who have limited means of getting a meal.

“It benefits the community, because we have a lot of people here that they don’t have anyplace to go and may not be financially able to say go down to the landing for the ‘Stars and Stripes on the River,” Collins said. “So they come here and we’ll give them a fourth of July meal. “We won’t have fireworks, but we might do some crazy stuff. who knows? it’s just hard to tell.”

Since Christ’s Table is open every through they’re in need of fresh supplies. Collins said they’re in need of some supplies.

“Right now we could use donations of knives, forks, and spoons,” Collins said. “The metal kind we can reuse, because we tend to lose them. Just like any other organization we can operate on what we can afford to buy. If people donate stuff like that, I can go out and buy more food.”

Christ’s Table also needs napkins, drying towels, and they’re always welcoming volunteers.

“I really need some more drivers,” said Collins. “We have six to eight loyal drivers and they like to take a day off too.”

The drivers are used for the homebound meals, so residents who cannot travel to Christ’s Table can instead get their meal delivered. For more information call Christ’s Table, (740) 452-9766.