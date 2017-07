ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The City of Zanesville has announced the closure of a curb lane on Maple Ave.

On Thursday, July 13, the northbound curb lane of Maple Ave. will be closed from Sheridan St. to McConnell Ave. from 7:30 a.m. until approximately 3 p.m.

Detour signs will be posted.

Please call the City of Zanesville Water Maintenance Dept. at 740-455-0631, ext. 1 with any questions.