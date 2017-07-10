City Council Recap

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Zanesville City Council met for the first time of this month today.

At the start of the meeting Mayor Jeff Tilton recommended Kyle Witucky to be appointed to the Zanesville Community Improvement Corporation Board. If Witucky is appointed he will replace Tom Bopley and finish out Bopley’s unfinished term.

The largest part of the meeting was focusing on applying for two grants that total over half a million dollars to improve low and moderate income areas of town. If approved, this will include painting, fixing houses, an emergency fund as well as other improvements to town areas.

Later on in the meeting the Mayor asks the citizen to be courteous to the city workers as curb lane on Maple Ave will be closed. The next city council will be July 24th at 7 pm.