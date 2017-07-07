Clarendon scores career-high 27, Dream beat Fever 89-68

ATLANTA (AP) — Layshia Clarendon scored a career-high 27 points to help the Atlanta Dream beat the Indiana Fever 89-68 on Friday night.

Clarendon was 11 of 15 from the field, and had eight rebounds and six assists.

Rookie Brittney Sykes added 18 points for Atlanta (7-8), which won just its second game in the last six series meetings. Tiffany Hayes scored 11 points and Elizabeth Williams tied a season high with six blocks for the second straight game.

Clarendon scored six of Atlanta’s first eight points and equaled her career-best with 19 points in the first half on 8-of-10 shooting. Sykes made a driving layup in traffic to give Atlanta its first 20-plus point lead with 7:36 remaining.

Shenise Johnson scored 15 points, and Candice Dupree and Erica Wheeler each added 14 points for Indiana (7-9).

Indiana was outrebounded 35-26 and only made 2 of 13 3-pointers.