Cleveland medical examiner says homeless man beaten to death

CLEVELAND (AP) — A medical examiner says a 70-year-old homeless man found dead in the garage of an abandoned house was beaten to death.

The Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH’-guh) County Medical Examiner says Roger Carte died of blunt force trauma with injuries on his head, neck, torso, arms and legs.

Cleveland.com (http://bit.ly/2tIth9g ) reports Wednesday that Carte’s death has been ruled a homicide. No arrests have been made.

Carte’s body was found after someone placed an anonymous call to Cleveland police on June 25 about a man found dead inside a garage in a vacant house.

