College students probe neglected historical grave site

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — College students in Ohio are uncovering the long-forgotten history of a grave yard covered over by a park.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2swiwlW ) that University of Akron anthropology students are examining hundreds of unmarked graves beneath what is now Akron’s Schneider Park. Those who died while living at Summit County’s poorhouse and infirmary between 1875 and 1919 were buried there.

Former library archivist Michael Elliot discovered records that show 308 people were buried at the site. Impoverished immigrant laborers, murder victims, and injured Civil War veterans were among those buried at the site.

The students will map out the underground area using tools that measure subterranean magnetism.

The group will present its findings to the public after analyzing the data.

___

Information from: Akron Beacon Journal, http://www.ohio.com