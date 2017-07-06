Commissioners Tour Evidence Center

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County Commissioners took a tour of the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office Evidence Center on Newark Road. Which could potentially be the new home of the Muskingum County Dog Warden and Adoption Center.

The Sheriff’s Office has a long-term goal of moving all evidence stored off Newark Road to the second evidence center located on Adamsville Road. Sheriff Matt Lutz said when they do move all evidence to the second center, the Newark Road Facility will be available for use.

“ [the Muskingum County Commissioners] basically just wanted to come out and look at the building and see what kind of storage is here, how big it is, and you know the amenities of it,” Sheriff Lutz said. “Kind of taking that in to consideration of could it be used for something else in the county.”

Board President of the Muskingum County Commissioners Jim Porter said they’re looking into the Long Term Evidence Center as a potential structure to renovate into the new Muskingum County Dog Warden and Adoption Center facility.

“I like what I see here, I think the potentials huge as far as a new pound and you’re not building a new facility,” Porter said. “We’re making use of what we have. We’ll just have to modify it some what, but there will be a lot of work to do.”

According to Porter this will take time to plan and organize the cost’s of the large project.

“Well obviously we’re going to have to get an architect involved, come up with a cost, and then we’ll have to include the volunteers,” Porter said. “It’s their money as well. We’ll include them to see if they’re on board as far as utilizing this facility and renovating it.”

The Evidence Center located on Adamsville Road will also need to be renovated so all the evidence from both location will fit. Lutz felt this will help their staff immensely to be at one location for evidence work.

“It becomes us being more efficient as an office and so if we can get ours back together and then in the same turn help the county out with using this building for something else down the road,” said Sheriff Lutz. “I think it just makes sense.”