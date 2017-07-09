How to cook what you buy at the farmers market

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- When you buy fresh fruit and vegetables from the farmers market, you can eat most of the food raw but, there are a lot of different ways to cook your food.

Chef Shannon Zink partnered up with United Way to show that there are numerous ways to cook up the local food you get at the market.

“I made a stir fry that has yellow squash, zucchini, carrots, and purple bell peppers, said Zink. I put some pasta in there and some broccoli,” said Zink.

Zink and United Way wanted to focus on keeping it local and more importantly, simple.

“I try to make things that people, just average people, can make nothing that is over the top or you have to have really expensive add-ons to it,” said Zink. “Everything that I’ve put in here except for the pasta, I’ve gotten at the farmers market. It’s just to show what is available and what you can do with it because some people can take them home and they think this is pretty and I want to buy it and then they are not sure what to do with it.”

Zink suggests that you cut your vegetable diagonally as that will give the vegetables more surface area when cooking and provide a better taste.