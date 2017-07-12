Coroner IDs man whose body pulled from pond in Ohio

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (AP) — Authorities have identified a 19-year-old man whose body was pulled from a southwestern Ohio pond where a car also was found submerged.

The Butler County coroner on Tuesday identified the man as Kelvin Tabiri, of West Chester. His body was found Monday in the retention pond near a business in West Chester Township, just north of Cincinnati.

West Chester police say a dive team was called shortly after noon Monday, after someone at the business noticed damage to landscaping. Authorities also say tire tracks could be seen leading into the retention pond.

Crews used sonar to locate the body in the pond after the car was pulled from the water.

The coroner has ruled the primary cause of death as drowning. Police say the investigation is continuing.