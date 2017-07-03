Crime and Violence City Counsil

Zanesville, Ohio- The Zanesville City Council Crime and Violence Committee met today.

The biggest topic was the number of police calls to Little Tijuana and other bars. Chief of Police Tony Coury says that yes, there are calls to Little Tijuana but, there are also calls to the other bars in town. Cyndi Royce lives near Little Tijuana and she says she is trying to shut down the bar.

“The bar is in the middle of a neighborhood,” said Royce “All around the bar are kids and families. Two nuts shooting each other, one of them can miss and hit a kid. That’s what were concerned with about. We think its a homicide waiting to happen.”

Chief Coury says the owners of Little Tijuana are doing the best they can. The owners work very well with the Zanesville Police Department and provide video whenever asked. Chief Coury went on to say the neighborhood itself has criminal calls that go beyond the bar being there.

“Every bar gets complaints,” said Chief Coury. “She even disguised the issue that it’s in an area of housing, but most of our bars are. There’s people living around them, inside the city limits there’s houses everywhere.”

Chief Coury says Little Tijuana is not on the radar of having it’s liquor license pulled.