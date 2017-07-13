Cry Out America Preparations

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The eighth annual Cry Out America is September 10, 2017 and preparations are being made.

The Muskingum County Coordinator for Cry Out America, Amy Moore updated the Muskingum County Commissioners on where they’re at on planning. Cry Out America was originally held at the Muskingum County Court House and since then has been moved to American Pride.

“Ryan Dodson was so gracious to let us use his property and Chris Zembra brings in this huge big flat-bed truck for our stage and I’ll tell you,” Moore said. “If it wasn’t for people like them who do these things selflessly. We could not do Cry out America and I thank them for that.”

According to Moore Cry Out America may be held in Zanesville, but it is open to all of Muskingum County residents and first responders.

“We want to thank and are always grateful for our first responders throughout Muskingum County, wherever you are,” Moore said. “Whether you are a sheriff, law enforcement, fireman, whether you work as an ambulance E.M.T. We are grateful for you and we want you to know that Cry out America thanks you for your service.”

Moore was also thankful for those who have stepped up this year in volunteering their time to organize Cry Out America.