Dancing with the Divas Ticket Sales

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – For all those procrastinators, tickets are close to being sold out for Dancing with the Divas.

Dancing with the Divas was based off of Dancing with the Stars. Artistic Director of the Dancing Divas Trudy Cultice said they are a non-profit organization and wanted a fun way to earn money for other charities in the community.

“Our original intent was that they would just say ‘hey I’m going to dance in a competition,” Cultice said. “Can you sponsor me $10.00,’ but it has grown and each of the celebrities have done some really original fundraising. All the celebrities have gone above and beyond when it comes to fundraising. It’s been a great opportunity.”

According to Dancing Diva Debbon Kappes who’s dancing with local celebrity Ken Houston for the Wounded Warrior Project, tickets are $30.00. All sales will come to a close following , 2017.

“We still have some tickets available, not a lot so you need to get out there,” said Kappes. “If you want to see the show you really need to get out there and buy your tickets either at Wade’s Clothing & The Boutique, Eagle Sticks Golf Club, or online at thedancingdivas.com. You’re really going to miss a good show this year if you don’t get to see it.”

Dancing with the Divas will take place at the Eagle Sticks Golf Club on , with Hors d’oeuvres served at 6:30 P.M. followed by the show at 8:00 P.M.