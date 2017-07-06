Dane Goodwin Commits to Notre Dame

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — A former Ohio State basketball commit is now headed to Notre Dame.

Dane Goodwin of Upper Arlington announced via Twitter that he has committed to the Fighting Irish after previously committing to the Buckeyes in 2014. The nation’s #71 overall recruit, Goodwin will be a senior for the Golden Bears next year. He re-opened his recruitment after Ohio State parted ways with Thad Matta in June. He took official visits to Notre Dame, Ohio State, and Villanova before making a decision.

Goodwin said, quote, “it was a really tough decision for me…but I felt like Notre Dame was home for me and that’s where I want to be in the next couple years.”