Dixon picks up minor penalties after winning in Wisconsin

NEWTON, Iowa (AP) — The IndyCar series has penalized Scott Dixon and his No. 9 team after they won at Road America on June 25.

The series announced Saturday that the Chip Ganassi Racing team was cited for three minor violations after Dixon’s Honda entered the track roughly a minute after the end of a morning warmup practice ahead of the Kohler Grand Prix in Wisconsin.

The team was fined an unspecified amount and docked 20 minutes of practice time Saturday at the Iowa Speedway.

Dixon is scheduled to run in Sunday’s Iowa Corn 300.