Drug Bust in Guernsey County

Guernsey County Sheriff Jeffrey Padden says two people are in custody after an early Tuesday morning drug bust. The Sheriff says his Special Response Team, Cambridge Police Department SWAT members and the Highway Patrol raided a home on Raven Road. Sheriff Padden says numerous loaded firearms, large amounts of assorted narcotics and money were located inside the residence. A 41-year-old male and a 39-year-old female are being held in the Guernsey County Jail pending felony drug charges. Padden says this operation is a continued collaborative effort between his office, Cambridge Police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol to fight the drug epidemic.