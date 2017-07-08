Eastern League

by Associated Press on July 8, 2017 at 11:31 pm
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Eastern Division
WLPct.GB
Trenton (Yankees)5928.678
Reading (Phillies)5135.593
Binghamton (Mets)4637.55411
Portland (Red Sox)4044.47617½
Hartford (Rockies)3749.43021½
New Hampshire (Blue Jays)3453.39125
Western Division
WLPct.GB
Altoona (Pirates)4640.535
Bowie (Orioles)4642.5231
Akron (Indians)4341.5122
Erie (Tigers)4244.4884
Richmond (Giants)3650.41910
Harrisburg (Nationals)3552.40211½

___

Saturday’s Games

Altoona 6, Akron 5

Erie 2, Harrisburg 0

Reading 4, Portland 3

Richmond 11, Bowie 7

Trenton 4, New Hampshire 3

Binghamton 3, Hartford 0

Altoona 5, Akron 1

Sunday’s Games

New Hampshire at Trenton, 1 p.m.

Reading at Portland, 1 p.m.

Hartford at Binghamton, 1:05 p.m.

Erie at Harrisburg, 1:30 p.m.

Altoona at Akron, 2:05 p.m.

Richmond at Bowie, 2:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

