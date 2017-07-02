Eastern League

by Associated Press on July 2, 2017 at 1:01 am
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Eastern Division
WLPct.GB
Trenton (Yankees)5128.646
Reading (Phillies)4830.615
Binghamton (Mets)4134.5478
Portland (Red Sox)3739.48712½
Hartford (Rockies)3445.43017
New Hampshire (Blue Jays)3247.40519
Western Division
WLPct.GB
Akron (Indians)3936.520
Bowie (Orioles)4139.513½
Altoona (Pirates)4038.513½
Erie (Tigers)3941.488
Harrisburg (Nationals)3445.4307
Richmond (Giants)3347.413

___

Saturday’s Games

Reading 9, Richmond 6

Portland 1, Hartford 0

Reading 3, Richmond 0

Erie 11, Altoona 3

Bowie 11, Akron 0

Harrisburg at Binghamton, ppd.

Trenton 13, New Hampshire 4

Portland 10, Hartford 3

Sunday’s Games

Bowie at Akron, TBD

Trenton at New Hampshire, TBD

Harrisburg at Binghamton, 1:05 p.m.

Bowie at Akron, 2:05 p.m.

Trenton at New Hampshire, 5:35 p.m.

Portland at Hartford, 6:35 p.m.

Richmond at Reading, 6:35 p.m.

Altoona at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Portland at Hartford, 1:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Richmond at Reading, 6:35 p.m.

Altoona at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Bowie at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Trenton at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

