Eastern League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Eastern Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Trenton (Yankees)
|51
|28
|.646
|—
|Reading (Phillies)
|48
|30
|.615
|2½
|Binghamton (Mets)
|41
|34
|.547
|8
|Portland (Red Sox)
|37
|39
|.487
|12½
|Hartford (Rockies)
|34
|45
|.430
|17
|New Hampshire (Blue Jays)
|32
|47
|.405
|19
|Western Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Akron (Indians)
|39
|36
|.520
|—
|Bowie (Orioles)
|41
|39
|.513
|½
|Altoona (Pirates)
|40
|38
|.513
|½
|Erie (Tigers)
|39
|41
|.488
|2½
|Harrisburg (Nationals)
|34
|45
|.430
|7
|Richmond (Giants)
|33
|47
|.413
|8½
___
|Saturday’s Games
Reading 9, Richmond 6
Portland 1, Hartford 0
Reading 3, Richmond 0
Erie 11, Altoona 3
Bowie 11, Akron 0
Harrisburg at Binghamton, ppd.
Trenton 13, New Hampshire 4
Portland 10, Hartford 3
|Sunday’s Games
Bowie at Akron, TBD
Trenton at New Hampshire, TBD
Harrisburg at Binghamton, 1:05 p.m.
Bowie at Akron, 2:05 p.m.
Trenton at New Hampshire, 5:35 p.m.
Portland at Hartford, 6:35 p.m.
Richmond at Reading, 6:35 p.m.
Altoona at Erie, 7:05 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
Portland at Hartford, 1:35 p.m.
Harrisburg at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Richmond at Reading, 6:35 p.m.
Altoona at Erie, 7:05 p.m.
Bowie at Akron, 7:05 p.m.
Trenton at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.