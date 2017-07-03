Eastern League

All Times EDT
Eastern Division
WLPct.GB
Trenton (Yankees)5428.659
Reading (Phillies)5030.6253
Binghamton (Mets)4434.5648
Portland (Red Sox)3741.47415
Hartford (Rockies)3645.44417½
New Hampshire (Blue Jays)3250.39022
Western Division
WLPct.GB
Akron (Indians)4137.526
Altoona (Pirates)4139.5131
Bowie (Orioles)4241.506
Erie (Tigers)4042.4883
Harrisburg (Nationals)3448.4159
Richmond (Giants)3349.40210

___

Monday’s Games

Hartford 8, Portland 7

Binghamton 6, Harrisburg 4

Reading 8, Richmond 3

Altoona 4, Erie 1

Akron 8, Bowie 6

Trenton 11, New Hampshire 6

Tuesday’s Games

Akron at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.

New Hampshire at Portland, 6 p.m.

Erie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Hartford at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Binghamton at Altoona, 7 p.m.

Reading at Trenton, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Akron at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Erie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Binghamton at Altoona, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at Portland, 7 p.m.

Reading at Trenton, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.

