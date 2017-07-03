Eastern League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Eastern Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Trenton (Yankees)
|54
|28
|.659
|—
|Reading (Phillies)
|50
|30
|.625
|3
|Binghamton (Mets)
|44
|34
|.564
|8
|Portland (Red Sox)
|37
|41
|.474
|15
|Hartford (Rockies)
|36
|45
|.444
|17½
|New Hampshire (Blue Jays)
|32
|50
|.390
|22
|Western Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Akron (Indians)
|41
|37
|.526
|—
|Altoona (Pirates)
|41
|39
|.513
|1
|Bowie (Orioles)
|42
|41
|.506
|1½
|Erie (Tigers)
|40
|42
|.488
|3
|Harrisburg (Nationals)
|34
|48
|.415
|9
|Richmond (Giants)
|33
|49
|.402
|10
|Monday’s Games
Hartford 8, Portland 7
Binghamton 6, Harrisburg 4
Reading 8, Richmond 3
Altoona 4, Erie 1
Akron 8, Bowie 6
Trenton 11, New Hampshire 6
|Tuesday’s Games
Akron at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.
New Hampshire at Portland, 6 p.m.
Erie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Hartford at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Binghamton at Altoona, 7 p.m.
Reading at Trenton, 7 p.m.
|Wednesday’s Games
Akron at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.
Erie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Binghamton at Altoona, 7 p.m.
New Hampshire at Portland, 7 p.m.
Reading at Trenton, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.