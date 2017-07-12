Ex-Austria defender Garics retires after year without club

VIENNA (AP) — Former Austria international Gyorgy Garics is retiring after spending most of last season without a club.

The 33-year-old defender, who hasn’t played since leaving Darmstadt in August 2016, says retirement “is unavoidable at some point and I want to do it when it’s the most beautiful — after the wonder season with Darmstadt and Euro 2016 in France.”

Hungary-born Garics moved to Austria at age 14 and went on to receive Austrian citizenship and become captain of the national under-21 team.

He played 41 matches for Austria’s senior side and appeared at the European Championships in 2008 and 2016.

Garics started his club career at Rapid Vienna. He also played for Napoli, Bergamo and Bologna before joining Darmstadt in 2015.