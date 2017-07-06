Ex-Ohio mayor sent to prison in federal fraud case

CLEVELAND (AP) — The former mayor of northeast Ohio city near Youngstown has been sentenced to federal prison for defrauding investors out of more than $1 million.

The (Youngstown) Vindicator reports (http://bit.ly/2tLPiUC ) a judge in Cleveland on Wednesday sentenced George Krinos, of Boardman, to 57 months in prison and ordered him to pay $1.2 million in restitution. Krinos was mayor of Campbell from December 2009 until he resigned in January 2011.

Krinos pleaded guilty in January to securities fraud and willful failure to pay or collect taxes. Federal prosecutors say he defrauded more than 10 investors of nearly $1.2 million between 2011 and 2014.

His federal public defender says the sentence was agreed to in a plea deal. Attorney Jeffrey Lazarus says he and Krinos are “pleased” with the outcome of the case.

