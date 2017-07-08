Farmers Market photographer

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Zanesville Farmers Market takes place every Saturday morning from 9 a.m. to noon.

You can get a fresh array of fruits and vegetables, but now you can get professional photos of Muskingum County. Photographer Kate Applegate is selling sphotos at the farmers market for the first time. She uses photos to tell about the community’s history and the farmers market adds a good twist to sell the photos.

“If you know the history of the community you live in your more proud of it,” said Applegate. “If you come to the farmers market you see a lot of different things. It’s very diverse. There’s photography, there’s food, there’s tea, there’s all kind of stuff here besides the produce.”

Applegate has sold crafts at the farmers market previously and the bonds that she created are one of the reasons she came here to sell photos of the town.

“The friendships you make at the farmers market, a lot of us will be here on a regular basis,” said Applegate. “The people who come regularly get to see you and they build up relationships with you and then they will buy your product.”

The price of photos she has on display Saturday ranged from $5 to $40.