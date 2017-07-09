Fisher 2 RBIs, US tops World 7-6 in All-Star Futures Game

MIAMI (AP) — Houston Astros prospect Derek Fisher scored the first run and hit a two-run double Sunday to lead a well-balanced United States side past the World team 7-6 in the All-Star Futures Game.

By the fourth inning the U.S. team had nine hits, one by every starter. The World team had only one baserunner until the fifth, and by then the score was 7-0.

The U.S. team won for the seventh time in the past eight years. The showcase of top minor league prospects included 16 first-round picks.

Brent Honeywell of the Rays, the only pitcher to go more than one inning, struck out four in two scoreless innings and earned the victory and MVP award. He was the first of 10 pitchers for the United States, and the group combined for 11 strikeouts and walked two.