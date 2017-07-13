Flooding Plagues Central & Southeast Ohio

Heavy rain has plagued Central and Southeast Ohio July 13th bringing inches of rain in a matter of hours.

Here in Zanesville we reached over an inch of rainfall putting us above four inches for the month of July, that is roughly 2 inches above our monthly average. In fact, from July 10th to July 13th Zanesville received nearly eight percent of our total rainfall for the entire year. This excess rainfall lead to the widespread flooding July 13th closing roads at Pinkerton Lane and Thompson Run Road as well as Limestone Valley Road in White Cottage.

Always remember if you do encounter flood water “turn around don’t drown” as the depth of water on a road way may be hard to judge and as little as six inches of flowing water can sweep away an adult and as little as twelve inches of water can carry away a small car.