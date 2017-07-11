Four people indicted on drug and corrupt activities

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Four people were indicted on drug and corrupt activity charges by a Muskingum County Grand Jury.

The four people indicted are Gerald Draughn, Ashley Hargraves, Jadel Draughn, and Jodee Ritterbeck. Sheriff Matt Lutz says Jadel Draughn and Ritterbeck were arrested and remain at Muskingum County Jail. He also says Gerald Draughn and Hargraves are at large and both are listed on the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office and Zanesville Police Department’s most wanted list.

“When we have active indictments and warrants on folks, the Gerald Clinton Draughn, aka JDL, or Jay, is wanted as well as Ashley Hargraves,” said Sheriff Lutz. “Anybody with any information about where those folks are at, we would love to have that information and we would like to get those folks picked up to answer their indictments to get the criminal process started.’

Chief Tony Coury says when the two search warrants were executed on November 8th 2016 searching 1552 Wheeling Ave and 901 Putnam Ave. During the search about two pounds of methamphetamine and one and a half pounds of cocaine were found with an approximate street value of $328,000. There was also $16,000 in cash. Chief Coury also sends a message to the people living in the area.

“We’re going to continue to pursue and continue to investigate and if you continue to use drugs we’ll send the warning that eventually we’re going to come knock on your door,” said Chief Coury. “Here’s the next four and will continue on today, next month, next week, whatever. We’ll keep looking.”

Chief Coury and Sheriff Lutz say the case is still ongoing and if you see or know anything about Draughn or Hargraves, do not approach them, just call the police with the information.