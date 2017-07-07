Fourth of July extended weekend criminal report

Zanesville, Ohio- The Fourth of July extended weekend led to fireworks, food, and other entertainment it also led to more officers out on the road.

The Zanesville post had 12 troopers, 4 Sergeants and a Lieutenant out from Friday to Tuesday. Sergeant Todd Henry said during that time they had a slight increase in incidents compared to last Fourth of July because of the holiday following on a Tuesday.

“Just because it was an extremely long, 5 day period, said Henry. “We had 11 impaired driver arrests, 1 being a commercial semi-truck driver. With seat belt citations, I think we had 188 between seat belt citations and child restraints.”

Henry said the increased law enforcement out of the road was to create the safest driving conditions possible.

“We don’t want to see anyone get hurt, said Henry. “We definitely don’t want to have to make any notifications that someone not going to be coming home. If we can change someone’s behavior by a simple seat belt citation or change your behavior in general with a citation that’s what needs to be done.”

Henry said there was also two felony arrests after the drivers were pulled over for speeding and had warrants out on them.