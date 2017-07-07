Fresh Lobster served in Zanesville

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Many may think seafood in Zanesville Ohio has to be frozen, but one business has been selling fresh seafood for about two years.

Burleigh Chandler started Lobster Lovers Express and brought in Ross Weinberg to be a Co-Owner.

According to the Lobster Lovers Express website Chandler’s family has been catching lobsters and fishing for three generations in Maine. Now Chandler lives in Zanesville, but is still connected to his family and friends in Maine to bring live lobster, scallops, mussels, steamer clams, haddock, and crab meat to Muskingum County and surrounding areas.

“So we have a refrigerated truck and trailer that we drive up and we get these lobsters right out of the ocean,” Weinberg said. “The scallops, mussels, steamer clams, we get them straight out of the ocean. In the refrigerated trailer bring it back, put them in our tanks. They kind of get filtered out, get their systems flushed out and then they’re ready to sell.”

Weinberg shared that families, businesses, and groups will contact them to cater their dinners and after they’re fully licensed they’ll be able to sell to local restaurants.

“Obviously here in Zanesville there is not a lot of lobster and seafood available,” Weinberg said. “We’ll bring out our pots and pans, steam [the food] all up for you. Show you how to crack them and king of lead the group on how to tear a part a lobster.”

According to Weinberg they’ll be fully licensed to sell this coming week. Next Lobster Lovers Express hopes to outgrow their current tanks and move into a bigger structure.

“We want to hopefully max out our tanks here and get an auxiliary warehouse with new tanks. Maybe a store front so people can walk in purchase and see the lobsters in the tanks, kind of make it a fun family event. Possibly do some of our own cooking so individuals can come in and get a nice lobster roll, we could provide that to them.”

For more information on their seafood or catering services check out their website, http://lobsterloversexpress.com.