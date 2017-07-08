Frontier League

by Associated Press on July 8, 2017 at 1:31 am
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Schaumburg3217.653
Washington2820.583
Windy City2622.542
Joliet2226.458
Lake Erie2127.43810½
Traverse City2028.41711½
West Division
WLPct.GB
Florence3217.653
Evansville2721.563
River City2525.500
Normal2425.4908
Southern Illinois2128.42911
Gateway1436.28018½

___

Friday’s Games

Lake Erie 11, Florence 5

Gateway 3, Washington 2

Normal 4, Traverse City 0

Evansville 10, Joliet 5

River City 9, Schaumburg 3

Southern Illinois 3, Windy City 0

Saturday’s Games

Joliet at Evansville, 6:35 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Windy City, 7:05 p.m.

Gateway at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Florence at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Traverse City at Normal, 7:35 p.m.

Schaumburg at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Joliet at Evansville, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Florence at Lake Erie, 2:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at River City, 5:05 p.m.

Gateway at Washington, 5:05 p.m.

Traverse City at Normal, 5:35 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Windy City, 6:05 p.m.

