Frontier League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Schaumburg
|32
|17
|.653
|—
|Washington
|28
|20
|.583
|3½
|Windy City
|26
|22
|.542
|5½
|Joliet
|22
|26
|.458
|9½
|Lake Erie
|21
|27
|.438
|10½
|Traverse City
|20
|28
|.417
|11½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Florence
|32
|17
|.653
|—
|Evansville
|27
|21
|.563
|4½
|River City
|25
|25
|.500
|7½
|Normal
|24
|25
|.490
|8
|Southern Illinois
|21
|28
|.429
|11
|Gateway
|14
|36
|.280
|18½
___
|Friday’s Games
Lake Erie 11, Florence 5
Gateway 3, Washington 2
Normal 4, Traverse City 0
Evansville 10, Joliet 5
River City 9, Schaumburg 3
Southern Illinois 3, Windy City 0
|Saturday’s Games
Joliet at Evansville, 6:35 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Windy City, 7:05 p.m.
Gateway at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Florence at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.
Traverse City at Normal, 7:35 p.m.
Schaumburg at River City, 7:35 p.m.
Joliet at Evansville, 9:05 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Florence at Lake Erie, 2:05 p.m.
Schaumburg at River City, 5:05 p.m.
Gateway at Washington, 5:05 p.m.
Traverse City at Normal, 5:35 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Windy City, 6:05 p.m.