Frontier League

by Associated Press on July 3, 2017 at 11:31 pm
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Schaumburg3016.652
Washington2618.5913
Windy City2520.556
Joliet2123.4778
Traverse City1826.40911
Lake Erie1827.40011½
West Division
WLPct.GB
Florence3114.689
Evansville2619.5785
Normal2223.4899
River City2224.478
Southern Illinois2026.43511½
Gateway1235.25520

___

Monday’s Games

Evansville 4, Lake Erie 3

Windy City at Gateway, 7:35 p.m.

Schaumburg 4, Southern Illinois 3

River City at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Evansville at Lake Erie, 2:05 p.m.

Washington at Normal, 6:35 p.m.

Florence at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Windy City at Gateway, 7:35 p.m.

River City at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Florence at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Normal, 7:35 p.m.

River City at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

