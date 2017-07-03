Golf on the extended Fourth of July weekend

Zanesville, Ohio- A long Fourth of July weekend means more people have free time to get out onto the golf course.

Green Valley General Manager Steve Galloway said the break has led to a high holiday weekend turnout.

“This morning we’ve already had about 65-70 golfers in already this morning,” said Galloway. “So this is probably going to be about a 100-150 golfer day and that’s very good for a holiday weekend.”

Galloway said the long weekend and the golf course proves an opportunity to spend time with you family and get some exercise.

“We see a lot of people, a lot of newcomers, and a lot of family are in for the holidays and the extended weekend, said Galloway “We see a lot of dads and sons and people that we usually don’t see.”

Galloway said to celebrate Independence Day golf is $10 a person without a cart and $20 with a cart.