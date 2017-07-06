Governor’s Office Representative visits Christ’s Table

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- A representative from the Ohio Governor’s Office visited one downtown organization on July 6th.

Outreach Coordinator for the Faith-Based and Community Initiatives Office, Bryan Conrad, travels around Ohio observing the impact of local non-profit organizations on their community. His latest stop brought him to Christ’s Table in downtown Zanesville where he joined in by serving lunch to those in need.

“This is what I do and I love this part of my job that there are people out there that do care about others. This is a good spot to be in, in Zanesville. It’s great to see because there are lots of communities that don’t have this.” said Conrad.

Executive Director of Christ’s Table, Keely Warden, hopes the meeting will lead to more communications with the Statehouse.

“I think this is a big fence gate to be opened and I’m hoping that it opens up the communications so that we kind of here in the Appalachian counties know that the statehouse isn’t that far away but some days it fells really far away when you are in crisis or there are things that you just get your back up against the wall and you don’t have the answers to those questions. Hoping that gate will be opened now that we have that direct line to help.”

Warden said she hopes Conrad will take something very special back to the statehouse about Muskingum County.