Greinke, Goldschmidt help Diamondbacks beat Reds 6-3

PHOENIX (AP) — Zack Greinke threw seven scoreless innings and Paul Goldschmidt hit his 20th homer to help the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Cincinnati Reds 6-3 on Friday night.

Arizona rebounded from a crushing 5-4 loss in Los Angeles a night earlier when closer Fernando Rodney blew a three-run lead in the ninth. The Dodgers swept the Diamondbacks, winning all three games by a run.

Greinke (11-4) allowed four hits, struck out seven and walked one. He struck out Jose Peraza to end the seventh after Eugenio Saurez reached on a two-out walk and Scott Schebler singled to put runners at first and third. The right-hander is 9-0 at home, and the Diamondbacks are 33-13 — matching their victory total from last season.

Rodney got Tucker Barnhart to ground out to second for his 22nd save.

Joey Votto and Schebler homered in the ninth for Cincinnati. Tim Adleman (5-6) took the loss.