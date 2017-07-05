Habitat for Humanity announces plans to build two new homes

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Brighton area neighborhood can expect an upgrade in the coming months.

Habitat for Humanity of Southeast Ohio announced on Wednesday that they will be building two new homes in the fall. The homes are planned to be built on Mead Street as an attempt to revitalize the Brighton area.

“It’s just kind of been left behind so the residents that live there and own there, they just want to bring that pride back they want to have pride in their homes, they want to be able to go out and talk to their neighbors and have cookouts and walk the streets and feel safe. So we’re really just trying to make a push to get that back on the south end,” said Murphie Rambo, Director of Community Engagement.

Homeownership applications are open for the program. The families have not been selected, leaving the homes available for those who qualify.

“To be qualified to be Habitat homeowner, we believe in a hand-up, not a handout, so we’re not a giveaway program you have to actually apply and be able to pay back a zero-interest loan back to us,” said Rambo. “They also have to have a housing need, which around here a lot of times is when they pay about 80% of their income just in rent itself which is a huge housing problem around here. And then they also have to do 250 sweat equity hours with us at Habitat, meaning they have to work alongside us as we partner to build their house.”

Rambo said they are also in need of donations and volunteers for the Brighton program.

To fill out the homeownership application or for more information visit their website at www.habitatseo.org or contact Murphie Rambo at (740) 592-0032 ext. 103.