Hall of Fame coach assists cast in play about recruiting

WATERFORD, Conn. (AP) — Jim Calhoun has gone from the hardwood to the theater stage, not as an actor but as a technical adviser.

The Hall-of-Fame coach who led UConn to three national championships before retiring in 2012 is working on the production of a new play. “Exposure” is about a basketball player and his experiences with the darker side of recruiting. It’s being put on this weekend at the Eugene O’Neill Theater Center in Waterford, Connecticut.

Calhoun sits on the board at the O’Neill Theater. He spoke to the cast and crew about his more than half century in basketball. He offered insights and opinions on the NCAA, the recruiting process, shoe companies, players, parents, other coaches and even fans.

The 75-year-old says being involved in the production is exciting for him as a longtime fan of the performing arts. He says he marvels at the athleticism of dancers and the discipline it takes for actors to learn how to portray a character and sees a lot of parallels to basketball.

