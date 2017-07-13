Heavy Rains Causing Flash Flooding

The National Weather Service says it has issued a flash flood warning for Muskingum and Perry Counties until 4:15 pm and a Flash Flood Watch until 11:00 am Friday. Most counties in Ohio are now under a flood watch. The wave after wave of heavy downpours of rain is falling on already saturated ground and that is causing flooding all across our area. Dan Stottsberry, owner of Crystal Springs Golf Course is showing pictures of flooding on his course which normally drains effectively. The same reports are coming from Steve Galloway at Green Valley Golf Course. There are reports of spot flooding throughout southeastern Ohio including South Zanesville where a road was closed due to flooding at Pinkerton Lane and Thompson Run Road. The rains are expected to continue into Friday. Stay tuned to Whiz Radio and T-V for the latest weather updates.