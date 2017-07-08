Hedges, Chacin lead Padres past Phillies 2-1

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Austin Hedges drove in the winning run for the second straight game and Jhoulys Chacin pitched 6 1/3 strong innings to lead the San Diego Padres to a 2-1 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday.

Carlos Asuaje added an RBI triple for the Padres, who have won five of six.

Maikel Franco homered and Tommy Joseph had two hits with a double for Philadelphia, which has lost five straight and seven of nine.

Chacin (8-7) allowed one run and three hits with six strikeouts and two walks.

Aaron Nola (6-6) tied career-highs by going eight innings and striking out nine, but he was the hard-luck loser. Nola gave up four hits and walked two.

Brandon Maurer pitched a scoreless ninth for his 19th save.