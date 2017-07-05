Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cory Spangenberg drove in the only run with a groundout, and six San Diego pitchers combined on a five-hitter as the Padres edged the Cleveland Indians 1-0 despite a record-setting outing by All-Star Corey Kluber. Cleveland manager Terry Francona missed the game after he was admitted to the Cleveland Clinic for tests.

CLEVELAND (AP) — Indians manager Terry Francona has been admitted to Cleveland Clinic for tests. Francona, 58, was hospitalized twice last month after becoming lightheaded and having a rapid heart rate. Indians president Chris Antonetti says Francona did not experience the symptoms again and the tests are being done to determine what’s causing the issue.

DENVER (AP) — Homer Bailey went six solid innings for his first win since Aug. 12, Billy Hamilton had a two-out, two-run single after missing a game with a bothersome back and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Colorado Rockies 8-1. Jose Peraza, Scott Schebler and pinch-hitter Scooter Gennett added homers for the Reds, who have won three of their last 18 road games.