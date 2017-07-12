Hull Pottery Association National Show and Sale will take place this weekend

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Pottery Week will play host to the Hull Pottery’s 24th Annual National Show.

The Hull Pottery Association National Show and Sale will take place on July 14th and 15th at Crooksville High School. The show will be open to the public July 14th from 10 to 4 and the 15th from 10 to 3. Hull Pottery Association’s Vice President Keith Knowles said the show will provide a unique experience for pottery enthusiasts.

“Your going to see Hull Pottery, rare, one of a kind pieces,” said Knowles. “You’re going to see very limited production pieces. The good thing about Hull Pottery, it goes from anywhere from a dollar a piece up into the thousands of dollars a piece. It’s a wide variety, so it draws a wide interest.”

The annual commemorative piece is made every year based on past Hull Pottery iconic pieces. The annual piece is sold as a fundraiser for two scholarships.

“We’ve done that for at least 15 years,” said Knowles. “That helps some of the local kids go on and further their education and gives them a little idea.”

The scholarships will be given away on July 15th at 11:45, and at noon there will be a luncheon to honor past Hull Pottery employees.