Independence Day parade marred by truck accident injuring 5

FREMONT, Ohio (AP) — Multiple people are injured after an antique tow truck crashed into two tractors during a northwest Ohio city’s Independence Day parade.

Fremont Police Chief Dean Bliss says at least five people were injured in the crash and were taken to a local hospital. One of the injured was later airlifted to a Toledo hospital.

Police say the tow truck’s driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into two farm tractors near the beginning of the parade. Witness John Pemberton tells The News-Messenger of Fremont it appeared that the truck lost control of its brakes, and the driver was trying to avoid hitting bystanders.

Sandusky County medical workers responded immediately, as they were in the parade.

Sgt. Belinda Rosenberger says the Tuesday morning accident is still under investigation.