Indians and Reds All-Star selections announced

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — The MLB announced the rosters for the All-Star game which will be held next Tuesday, July 11 at Marlin Park in Miami. Both the Indians and Reds received multiple selections to the game.

Indians infielder Jose Ramirez was selected as the American League starting third-baseman; it’s the first All-Star game selection for Ramirez. Shortstop Fransisco Lindor and outfielder Michael Brantley also received reserve selections, while starter Corey Kluber and reliever Andrew Miller were selected to the A.L. pitching staff.

The Reds also have a starter on the National League side. Zack Cozart also received his first All-Star game selection as the league’s starting shortstop, while first baseman Joey Votto received the nod as a reserve for N.L. squad.

A full list of both rosters is below:

American League Roster

Starters

1B: Justin Smoak (TOR)

2B: Jose Altuve (HOU)

SS: Carlos Correa (HOU)

3B: Jose Ramirez (CLE)

C: Salvador Perez (KC)

OF: Aaron Judge (NYY)

OF: Mike Trout (LAA)

OF: George Springer (HOU)

DH: Corey Dickerson (TB)

Reserves

C: Gary Sanchez (NYY)

1B: Yonder Alonso (OAK)

2B: Starlin Castro (NYY)

2B: Jonathan Schoop (BAL)

3B: Miguel Sano (MIN)

SS: Fransisco Lindor (CLE)

OF: Mookie Betts (BOS)

OF: Avisail Garcia (CWS)

OF: Michael Brantley (CLE)

DH: Nelson Cruz (SEA)

Pitchers

SP: Chris Sale (BOS)

SP: Dallas Keuchel (HOU)

SP: Ervin Santana (MIN)

SP: Jason Vargas (KC)

SP: Luis Severino (NYY)

SP: Yu Darvis (TEX)

SP: Michael Fulmer (DET)

SP: Corey Kluber (CLE)

SP: Lance McCullers Jr. (HOU)

RP: Craig Kimbrel (BOS)

RP: Andrew Miller (CLE)

RP: Dellin Betances (NYY)

National League Roster

Starters

1B: Ryan Zimmerman (WAS)

2B: Daniel Murphy (WAS)

SS: Zack Cozart (CIN)

3B: Nolan Arenado (COL)

C: Buster Posey (SF)

OF: Bryce Harper (WAS)

OF: Charlie Blackmon (COL)

OF: Marcell Ozuna (MIA)

Reserves

C: Yadier Molina (STL)

1B: Paul Goldschmidt (ARI)

1B: Joey Votto (CIN)

2B: DJ LeMahieu (COL)

2B: Josh Harrison (PIT)

3B: Jake Lamb (ARI)

SS: Corey Seager (LAD)

OF: Cody Bellinger (LAD)

OF: Giancarlo Stanton (MIA)

OF: Michael Conforto (NYM)

OF: Ender Inciarte (ATL)

Pitchers

SP: Clayton Kershaw (LAD)

SP: Max Scherzer (WSH)

SP: Robbie Ray (ARI)

SP: Zack Greinke (ARI)

SP: Carlos Martinez (STL)

SP: Stephen Strasburg (WSH)

RP: Kenley Jansen (LAD)

RP: Greg Holland (COL)

RP: Wade Davis (CHC)

RP: Brad Hand (SD)

RP: Corey Knebel (MIL)

RP: Pat Neshek (PHI)