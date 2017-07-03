International League

by Associated Press on July 3, 2017 at 7:01 pm
At A Glance
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Lehigh Valley (Phillies)5231.627
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Yankees)5032.610
Rochester (Twins)4337.538
Pawtucket (Red Sox)4040.50010½
Buffalo (Blue Jays)3647.43416
Syracuse (Nationals)3050.37520½
South Division
WLPct.GB
Durham (Rays)5032.610
Gwinnett (Braves)4041.494
Charlotte (White Sox)3645.44413½
Norfolk (Orioles)3548.42215½
West Division
WLPct.GB
Indianapolis (Pirates)4636.561
Columbus (Indians)4239.519
Toledo (Tigers)3743.4638
Louisville (Reds)3349.40213

___

Monday’s Games

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at Pawtucket, 6:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Buffalo, 6:05 p.m.

Columbus at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.

Durham at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Gwinnett at Charlotte, 7:05 p.m.

Louisville at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.

Rochester at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Charlotte at Durham, 6:05 p.m.

Columbus at Indianapolis, 6:05 p.m.

Toledo at Louisville, 6:45 p.m.

Buffalo at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Syracuse, 7:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.

Pawtucket at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Pawtucket at Rochester, TBD

Pawtucket at Rochester, 4:35 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.

Buffalo at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Durham, 7:05 p.m.

Indianapolis at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.

Toledo at Louisville, 7:05 p.m.

Post Views: 1