International League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lehigh Valley (Phillies)
|52
|31
|.627
|—
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Yankees)
|50
|32
|.610
|1½
|Rochester (Twins)
|43
|37
|.538
|7½
|Pawtucket (Red Sox)
|40
|40
|.500
|10½
|Buffalo (Blue Jays)
|36
|47
|.434
|16
|Syracuse (Nationals)
|30
|50
|.375
|20½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Durham (Rays)
|50
|32
|.610
|—
|Gwinnett (Braves)
|40
|41
|.494
|9½
|Charlotte (White Sox)
|36
|45
|.444
|13½
|Norfolk (Orioles)
|35
|48
|.422
|15½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Indianapolis (Pirates)
|46
|36
|.561
|—
|Columbus (Indians)
|42
|39
|.519
|3½
|Toledo (Tigers)
|37
|43
|.463
|8
|Louisville (Reds)
|33
|49
|.402
|13
___
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at Pawtucket, 6:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Buffalo, 6:05 p.m.
Columbus at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.
Durham at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.
Gwinnett at Charlotte, 7:05 p.m.
Louisville at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.
Rochester at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Durham, 6:05 p.m.
Columbus at Indianapolis, 6:05 p.m.
Toledo at Louisville, 6:45 p.m.
Buffalo at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 7:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Syracuse, 7:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.
Pawtucket at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Pawtucket at Rochester, TBD
Pawtucket at Rochester, 4:35 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.
Buffalo at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 7:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Durham, 7:05 p.m.
Indianapolis at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.
Toledo at Louisville, 7:05 p.m.
