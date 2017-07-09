IOC balks at helping Rio with $35-40 million Olympic debt

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — The IOC has balked at helping Rio Olympic organizers pay a debt estimated at $35-40 million.

The executive board of the International Olympic Committee, meeting Sunday in Lausanne, Switzerland, says it needs “more detailed information” about the debt after holding talks with Carlos Nuzman, president of the Rio organizing committee.

In a statement, the IOC says it “has closed all its obligations with the organizing committee.” The IOC says it “contributed a record amount to the successful staging of the Olympic Games and Paralympic Games,” which the IOC said amounted to $1.53 billion.

Contractually, host cities and countries are obligated to pay Olympic debts.

The Rio Games opened just under a year ago and were plagued by organizational problems, spotty attendance, corruption scandals, and Brazil’s worst recession in decades.