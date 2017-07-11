Jim Bush, US track and field Hall of Fame coach, dies at 90

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jim Bush, who guided UCLA to five NCAA track and field championships during his 20 years coaching the Bruins, has died. He was 90.

The university said Bush died Monday. No cause was given.

Bush coached the Bruins from 1965-84, winning seven conference titles along the way. Among his standout athletes were 400-meter runners Wayne Collette and John Smith, triple jumper Willie Banks, hurdlers Greg Foster and Andre Phillips, high jumper Dwight Stones and shot putter and discus thrower John Brenner.

Bush coached 30 Olympians in his career and served as head track and field coach at the 1979 Pan American Games.

He was inducted into the U.S. Track and Field Hall of Fame in 1996.