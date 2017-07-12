Jim Spargrove wins Seniors’ Classic for eighth time

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – It came down to the wire but for the fourth year in a row, and the eighth time overall, Jim Spargrove has won the Zanesville Seniors’ Classic.

Spargrove shot a 71 in the opening round on Tuesday and started Wednesday atop the leader board at the Zanesville Country Club. He would try to fight off Zanesville’s Craig Baldwin the entire day.

“It was a fun day. Of course when you win it is a fun day. We had a great match. Craig Baldwin is a personal friend of mine. We play together a lot on the weekends. It was a one stroke difference and that’s the way it ended up,” Spargrove said.

Baldwin had a 76 on Tuesday but had a great front nine on Wednesday that included three birdies. Heading into the 18th hole Spargrove had a one-stroke lead over Baldwin. Both golfers teed off and landed on the green. However, Baldwin would miss a put that could of given him a birdie that would could of potentially forced a playoff. Spargrove two putted his way to a one-stroke victory over Baldwin, who was the runner-up last year as well.

“Just try to calm your nerves and appreciate that you’re in the final round with a great champion like Jim. You just don’t want to embarrass yourself. You want to go out and have a pretty good round and I did that . I’m happy, but I came up short because he’s Jim Spargrove,” Baldwin said.

For the scratch golfer Spargrove it’s his eighth time winning the Seniors’ Classic, the most victories in the 53-year history of the tournament.

OVERALL LEADER BOARD

1. Jim Spargrove 71-74=145

2. Craig Baldwin 76-70=146

3. Rich Bubenchik 77-71=148

4. Mike Wren 76-73=149

5. Jeff Spires 73-77=150