Kristik hired to run North American World Cup bid

CHICAGO (AP) — John Kristick, a managing director of the failed U.S. bid to host the 2022 World Cup, has been hired as executive director for the United Bid Committee of the U.S., Mexico and Canada to host the 2026 tournament.

Kristik was executive director at FIFA marketing partner Infront Sports & Media, where he worked from 2001-08. He was managing director of bid planning and operations for the USA Bid Committee from 2009-11. He worked in recent years for ESP Properties, an advisory company.

The U.S. Soccer Federation also announced Thursday that Jim Brown was hired as the United Bid Committee’s managing director of technical operations. Canada Soccer General Secretary Peter Montopoli has been appointed Canada bid director and Televisa vice president Yon De Luisa as Mexico bid director.

The formal bid was announced in April and is to be submitted to FIFA by March 16. FIFA is set to make the decision in May 2020.