ZANESVILLE, Ohio – It’s time to slip on some shoes and ‘Lace Up for Kids’.

The 29 Annual ‘Lace Up for Kids’ donation and registration is , 2017 through , 2017. Following the initial week registrations can also be made on , , and , 2017. District Manager of Wendy’s, Amy Lavy said Wendy’s is collecting new shoes for kids to be fitted for the school year.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity for all of us,” Lavy said. “We actually have four bins here in Zanesville. One at East Pike, one at Underwood Street, one at Maysville Avenue, and one at Maple Avenue we can have the shoes dropped off at.”

The shoes will go to children of low-income families and those who are going through struggling times financially. Eastside Community Ministry’s Executive Director said donation collections have been helpful in past years and the donation starts .

“Over the last 28 years we’ve had over $25,000 shoes donated to children in our area,” Trout said. “So without the support of local businesses, individuals, churches, and organizations we would not be able to provide that. So we were very grateful for the support of this community. I say it all the time we have the best community in the world.”

Monetary donations for shoes to be purchased can be mailed to Primary Aim, LLC at 947 Adair Ave. Zanesville, Ohio 43701. Wendy’s also has Frosty key tags on sale for $2.00. in return free Frosty’s for the rest of the year with another purchase. All monetary donations will go towards buying shoes in sizes that are not already donated.

‘Lace Up for Kids is sponsored by Wendy’s, WHIZ Media Group and administered by Eastside Community Ministry.