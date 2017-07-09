Lake Erie community builds pool after algae closes beaches

LAKESIDE, Ohio (AP) — The threat of algae blooms has prompted an Ohio vacation community along the Lake Erie shoreline to add an amenity it has lacked for the last 144 years — a swimming pool.

Leaders in the Lakeside community decided to build the pool because of the algae blooms that have resulted in beach closures along the lake in recent summers.

The push for a pool came after a record-breaking algae bloom closed Lakeside’s swimming beach 16 times during the summer of 2015.

Lakeside’s leaders say building a pool wasn’t a decision taken lightly. Some residents worried it represented a shift away from the lake.

Lakeside draws an average of 150,000 visitors every summer and is known for its educational, cultural, religious and recreational programming.