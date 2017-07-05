Lake residents celebrate resumption of July 4th boat parade

BUCKEYE LAKE, Ohio (AP) — Residents of a central Ohio lake community near a deteriorated dam have celebrated the return of the annual July 4th boat parade.

The event on Buckeye Lake resumed Tuesday after low water levels forced its suspension the past two years.

The Columbus Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/2tgywMr ) that normal boat operations have returned this summer at the lake about 25 miles (40 kilometers) east of Columbus.

A $110 million project to repair the dam is underway with completion expected a year from this fall.

Authorities concluded that several hundred homes, docks and other structures built into the 180-year-old earthen dam weakened it.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers determined the 4.1-mile dam was at risk of failing. Water levels were reduced while repairs were made, hurting local tourist activities.

___

