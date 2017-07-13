Liberal town has Mike from Montclair’s back against Christie

MONTCLAIR, N.J. (AP) — Residents of a traditionally liberal New Jersey town want Republican Gov. Chris Christie to hold a town hall there after he called them communists.

NJ.com reports a Change.org petition created by a group of residents in Montclair is asking Christie to appear for a town hall meeting. This follows Christie’s heated back and forth Monday with WFAN sports talk radio caller Mike from Montclair.

The petition says Montclair residents would like to hold Christie accountable for his eight years in office.

Christie’s comments came during a two-day audition for a job at the New York sports radio station. A spokesman for Christie wasn’t immediately available for comment on the town’s request.

